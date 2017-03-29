Vote to gut internet privacy rules provokes backlash
A vote to repeal internet privacy rules in the U.S. has led to backlash from critics, who say it will “fundamentally undermine” online security and enable unconstitutional mass government surveillance. The vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to allow internet providers to share personal information with advertisers and other third parties without consumer…
