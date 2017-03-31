Voters give Trump an ‘F’ grade and call him embarrassing
President Donald Trump is doing much worse than President Barack Obama in his early months in office, a McClatchy-Marist poll released Friday found. More than 30 percent of Americans gave Trump an “F” grade for his job performance during his first two months in office. Obama was given an “F” from just 11 percent of voters…
