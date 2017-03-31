Quantcast

Voters give Trump an ‘F’ grade and call him embarrassing

McClatchy Washington Bureau

31 Mar 2017 at 20:29 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump is doing much worse than President Barack Obama in his early months in office, a McClatchy-Marist poll released Friday found. More than 30 percent of Americans gave Trump an “F” grade for his job performance during his first two months in office. Obama was given an “F” from just 11 percent of voters…

