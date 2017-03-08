Voters trust media over Trump, poll shows
Donald Trump has been claiming the media spreads, what he calls, “fake news” and has slammed certain news organizations for being biased. Despite this, majority of voters in a latest poll conducted by a Hamden, Connecticut university said they trust the media than the president. Quinnipiac University released poll results Tuesday showing that 53 percent of…
