Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Voters trust media over Trump, poll shows

International Business Times

08 Mar 2017 at 08:08 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

Donald Trump has been claiming the media spreads, what he calls, “fake news” and has slammed certain news organizations for being biased. Despite this, majority of voters in a latest poll conducted by a Hamden, Connecticut university said they trust the media than the president. Quinnipiac University released poll results Tuesday showing that 53 percent of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Joe Scarborough slams ‘sexist’ criticisms of Mika Brzezinski — after years of sexist comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+