Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Want to make a planet more livable? Add some volcanoes

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Night eruption at volcano Stromboli (Shutterstock)

Our efforts aimed at discovering life as we know it beyond the solar system are restricted to what’s known as the “Goldilocks zone.” This refers to the region around a star where the temperature is just right — not too hot and not too cold — for liquid water to exist. Now, in a study published…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN fact checks Trump on Yemen: We want to believe Ryan Owens didn’t die in vain — facts dispute it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+