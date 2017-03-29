‘Warrior goddess of woke’: Internet rallies behind Angela Rye after her brilliant Joe Walsh smackdown

Angela Rye vs. Joe Walsh (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Rep. Joe Walsh doubled down on his racist remarks in an interview on CNN Wednesday. Democratic consultant Angela Rye outright refused to speak directly to him instead, saying she didn’t talk to bigots.

The internet filled with rage-tweets as Walsh continued and fans of Rye’s no-nonsense style and quick wit heralded the classy smackdown of the one-term Congressman.

Check out the the commentary below:

