Washington state attorney general who brought down first travel ban is looking at ‘next legal steps’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The attorney general of Washington state, whose case against President Donald Trump’s initial travel ban brought that plan to a halt, said Monday that his office is considering its “next legal steps” concerning the administration’s new travel order. “By rescinding his earlier executive order, President Trump makes one thing perfectly clear: His original travel ban was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion