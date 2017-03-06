Quantcast

Washington state attorney general who brought down first travel ban is looking at ‘next legal steps’

Los Angeles Times

06 Mar 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson (Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons)

The attorney general of Washington state, whose case against President Donald Trump’s initial travel ban brought that plan to a halt, said Monday that his office is considering its “next legal steps” concerning the administration’s new travel order. “By rescinding his earlier executive order, President Trump makes one thing perfectly clear: His original travel ban was…

