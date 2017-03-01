Quantcast

Watch Darrell Issa go into great detail about what he was wearing to Trump’s speech

Sarah K. Burris

01 Mar 2017 at 09:42 ET                   
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Just days following the Academy Awards, President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress drew members, appointees and Supreme Court Justices. One reporter thought it would be funny to ask men who they were wearing as they entered the chamber.

Benny Johnson of IJ Review asked Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), both of whom laughed at the question but kept walking. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had no idea what Johnson was asking him. Chief Justice John Roberts seemed insulted by the question.

But it was Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) who walked off, turned around and answered the question. He told Johnson that his suit was indeed American made.

Watch the full video below:

