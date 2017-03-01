Quantcast

Watch erupting Hawaiian volcano send out a river of lava

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
Lava Flow

Lava is a force of destruction as well as rebirth. Its extreme temperatures as it leeches out of the Earth — sometimes more than 10 times hotter than boiling water — destroy everything in its path, but pave the way for new growth. A stunning video by scientist and filmmaker Tyler Hulett on National Geographic shows…

