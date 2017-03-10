WATCH: GOP lawmaker says he won’t do town halls — and touts meetings with Chamber of Commerce instead

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) (Screen cap).

A Republican lawmaker on Friday told CNN that he won’t do any town hall meetings with constituents for fears that they’ll be taken over by the same “professional protesters” who disrupted a meeting he’d recently had with the Chamber of Commerce.

During an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) said that he’s not going to hold any of the town halls that other Republican lawmakers have held because he fears that they’ll be overrun by angry protesters.

To illustrate his point, he pointed to a recent meeting he’d had with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce where protesters shouted questions at him about his support for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“I had an event with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce a couple of weeks ago, 150 members of the Chamber of Commerce coming to exchange ideas about tax reform, immigration reform,” he explained. “The event was taken over by professional protesters, 40 of which had to be taken out. None of those members of the Chamber of Commerce got to ask questions or exchange ideas with me. I’m not going to put those people through it.”

During his interview, Donovan also touted his “tele-townhall meetings” where he gets pre-screened questions from constituents over the web, as well as “a roundtable with doctors and hospitals” that he’s going to hold next week.

