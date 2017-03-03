WATCH: ICE agents drag away father who lived in US for two decades as daughters sob in front of school

In his speech before Congress Tuesday, President Donald Trump promised, once again, to clamp down on illegal immigration. “We want all Americans to succeed — but that can’t happen in an environment of lawless chaos,” Trump said, as justification for the crackdown on unauthorized immigrants.

And in his first few weeks in office, the President handed down a series of executive orders that drastically widen the pool of people targeted for detention and deportation. The orders seem to have emboldened ICE agents to target more people than ever before—people that have lived, worked and raised families in America for decades.

On Tuesday, Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, who’s lived in America for twenty years, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he dropped off his kids at school.

“It’s really hard what we’re going through,” Avelica-Gonzalez’s daughter Brenda Avelica told ABC. “I never thought we’d actually go through something like this. It’s terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart.”

Watch: