WATCH: Jeffrey Lord goes off on anonymous sources while citing one of his own

(Screenshot)

CNN commentator Jeffrey Lord joined a panel on Erin Burnett’s OutFront on Thursday to continue the conversation on President Donald Trump’s still unfounded wiretap claims about former President Barack Obama.

Political analyst Mark Preston explained how the claims came directly from the president to his Twitter account.

“How he went about it is very unconventional and very reckless in many ways,” said Preston. “At the end of the day, it’s the issue of credibility and I think right now that it’s starting to erode a little bit for the president.”

“Jeff, how does all this add up?” Burnett asked. “The FBI is saying it didn’t happen. [Trump is] citing specific media reports. All I can do is speak for CNN, which what we have reported is that there were Russians that may have been caught up in surveillance … and if they happened to talk to someone related to Trump, that may have been picked up.”

Lord replied, railing on the anonymous sources speaking to the media. He said, “One news story after another has quoted government sources saying that there were ties from The trump campaign to the Russians. Where did that information come from?”

That was after he cited an anonymous source of his own. “Just minutes before I came on here, I heard from a CNN viewer who was just livid and believes that it’s not the president that’s isolated but the media that’s isolated,” he said.

Watch the full clip below.