WATCH: Kellyanne Conway’s not pleased with this man who tries to get her to admit she’s ‘ruining America’

Alfredo Joseph Pelicci with Kellyanne Conway (Facebook)

A man named Alfredo Joseph Pelicci posted a video with Kellyanne Conway on Friday. Pelicci’s account says he lives in Washington, D.C. and studied at the George Washington University Law School. He also has a photo with Hillary Clinton.

What’s most notable about his post with Conway, however, is Pelicci’s attempt to troll the White House official into saying, “I’m ruining America!” Conway appears to think the video is a photo — we have all been there.

At the end of the video, she looks at Pelicci and says, “You must feel really brave saying that.” Pelicci thanks her.

Watch the full video below.