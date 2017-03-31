WATCH LIVE: ACLU hosts fundraising telethon with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin and more

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin (Photos: Screen captures)

Friday evening the American Civil Liberties Union is hosting a telethon to help their efforts at upholding the Constitution of the United States. Donations have spiked for groups like the ACLU as many are fearful of what might happen under President Donald Trump.

“Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU” is being called a modern-day telethon aimed at garnering donations to benefit the organization standing up to fight even legal challenge it can afford to, Variety reported.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero said in a release. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Tracy Morgan, Padma Lakshmi, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Uzo Aduba, Josh Charles, Zosia Mamet and Ike Barinholtz will also be attending to help.

Watch it all LIVE below: