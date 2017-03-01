Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: CNN’s Dana Bash hosts town hall with Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham

Elizabeth Preza

01 Mar 2017 at 20:03 ET                   
Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham

CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday will host a town hall with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham. The pair, vocal critics of Donald Trump’s administration, will make their case to the country one day after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress.

Watch the town hall live below:

