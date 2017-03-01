WATCH LIVE: CNN’s Dana Bash hosts town hall with Sen. John McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham
CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday will host a town hall with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Lindsey Graham. The pair, vocal critics of Donald Trump’s administration, will make their case to the country one day after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress.
Watch the town hall live below:
