WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump celebrates Andrew Jackson’s birthday with campaign-style rally in Nashville, TN

Elizabeth Preza

15 Mar 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
President Donald J. Trump at CPAC 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Nashville, TN on Wednesday to push the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan.

Trump tweeted about the rally Wednesday morning, promising “a big crowd of great people” will attend his second campaign-style event since his Jan. 20 inauguration.

But while Trump is expected to address growing concerns over the Republican healthcare replacement, the Washington Post reports that Trump is going to Nashville to “celebrate the 250th birthday of Andrew Jackson.”

He is expected to speak at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium at 6:15 p.m E.T.

Watch the rally below, via Right Side Broadcasting:

