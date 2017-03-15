WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump celebrates Andrew Jackson’s birthday with campaign-style rally in Nashville, TN

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Nashville, TN on Wednesday to push the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan.

Trump tweeted about the rally Wednesday morning, promising “a big crowd of great people” will attend his second campaign-style event since his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Looking forward to a big rally in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. Big crowd of great people expected. Will be fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

But while Trump is expected to address growing concerns over the Republican healthcare replacement, the Washington Post reports that Trump is going to Nashville to “celebrate the 250th birthday of Andrew Jackson.”

He is expected to speak at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium at 6:15 p.m E.T.

Watch the rally below, via Right Side Broadcasting: