Watch live: FBI Director James Comey takes questions at cyber security conference

Tom Boggioni

08 Mar 2017 at 09:32 ET                   
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)

Rarely seen FBI Director James Comey is expected to take questions following an address at Boston College on cyber security.

It is likely the embattled FBI head will be asked about current investigations into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign and his controversial decision to release information on an ultimately empty investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails just days before the election.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
