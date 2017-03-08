Watch live: FBI Director James Comey takes questions at cyber security conference
Rarely seen FBI Director James Comey is expected to take questions following an address at Boston College on cyber security.
It is likely the embattled FBI head will be asked about current investigations into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign and his controversial decision to release information on an ultimately empty investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails just days before the election.
