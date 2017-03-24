WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Paul Ryan to hold press conference after health care bill pulled
Republican leaders in the House of Representative on Friday canceled a planned vote on their health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is holding a press conference at 4:00 p.m. ET to address the issue. Watch live video below:
