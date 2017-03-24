Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Paul Ryan to hold press conference after health care bill pulled

Eric W. Dolan

24 Mar 2017 at 15:52 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (Shutterstock).

Republican leaders in the House of Representative on Friday canceled a planned vote on their health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is holding a press conference at 4:00 p.m. ET to address the issue. Watch live video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
