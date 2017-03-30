WATCH LIVE: Senate Intelligence panel holds hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday is holding an open hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The hearing, titled “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns,” will consist of two panels — one starting at 10:00 a.m. and another scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. The hearings will provide a foundational understanding of Russian active measures and information operations campaigns, according to a press release.

“An outside foreign adversary effectively sought to hijack our most critical democratic process, the election of a president, and in that process, decided to favor one candidate over another. We’re here to assure you, and more importantly, the American people who are watching and listening, that we will get to the bottom of this,” the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), said Wednesday.

Watch live video below: