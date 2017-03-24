WATCH LIVE: The House debates the GOP healthcare bill

House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Legislation that would repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited healthcare program for the uninsured was cleared for debate and votes on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives by the House Rules Committee.

The legislation, opposed by Democrats, is being brought to the House floor after President Donald Trump late on Thursday demanded a vote even though it was unclear whether there were enough Republicans supporting it to win passage.

Watch live video of the House floor below, courtesy of USA Today: