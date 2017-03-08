Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Trevor Noah joins Van Jones on CNN’s ‘The Messy Truth’

Erin Corbett

08 Mar 2017 at 20:17 ET                   
Trevor Noah (Screengrab)

CNN’s Van Jones will be joined by comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday night’s Messy Truth segment airing at 9 p.m. E.T. In an interview with the Daily Beast, Jones said the role of comedians in the Trump era is “absolutely critical, because it’s the comedians who can get to the truth faster,” which is one reason he invited Noah on the show.

He added, “when you get into a crisis like we are, it’s the comics, it’s the artists that can move at lightning speed.”

You can watch live below. 

