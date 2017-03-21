WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at the National Congressional Republican Dinner

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will be the keynote speaker at the National Congressional Republican Dinner, hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

According the the NRCC, tonight’s March Dinner raised a record $30 million, breaking last year’s record-setting $20 million (former Trump rival Mitt Romney headlined that dinner). Trump’s keynote address comes after the president spent much of the day on Capitol Hill, urging Republican lawmakers to pass the GOP healthcare replacement plan.

Watch the speech below, via YouTube: