U.S. News
WATCH: Paul Ryan attempts to answer GOP healthcare question — is met with actual sound of crickets
30 Mar 2017 at 14:15 ET
At a press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) answered questions about the Republican party’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare after his bill’s humiliating defeat last Friday. At one point during the presser, a reporter’s question was met with the sound of actual crickets from the room.

“How should House Republicans approach their lawsuit on the Affordable Care Act, given that the law remains in place?” one reporter asked Ryan.

Before Ryan could reply, the sound of crickets chirping — the universal indicator that an audience is less-than-amused — fell over the room.

Watch the video below, via @BraddJaffy:

