WATCH: President Donald Trump holds rally in Louisville, Kentucky
President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally in Louisville, Kentucky where it is likely he will talk about Monday’s Intelligence Committee hearings that shot down his accusation that he had been wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.
Earlier on Monday, Director James Comey disputed Trump’s accusation while admitting there is an ongoing investigation into collusion between Trump campaign aides and Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election campaign.
