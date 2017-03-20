WATCH: President Donald Trump holds rally in Louisville, Kentucky

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally in Louisville, Kentucky where it is likely he will talk about Monday’s Intelligence Committee hearings that shot down his accusation that he had been wiretapped by former President Barack Obama.

Earlier on Monday, Director James Comey disputed Trump’s accusation while admitting there is an ongoing investigation into collusion between Trump campaign aides and Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Watch the video below via YouTube: