WATCH: Sean Spicer accidentally says ‘tax returns’ instead of ‘tax reform’ — and quickly regrets it

Sean Spicer (Twitter)

Sean Spicer accidentally blurted out “tax return,” the release of which is an ongoing scandal for his boss, during a White House press conference — and quickly realized and corrected his error.

The White House press secretary said President Donald Trump was “excited” to move on to tax return after the health care bill was decided, and that’s when the wheels came off.

“There’s a huge appetite for tax returns,” Spicer said, his eyebrows suddenly raising in alarm.

He quickly corrected his error and said “tax reform” before briefly dissembling for a bit as he regained his footing.