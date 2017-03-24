Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Sean Spicer accidentally says ‘tax returns’ instead of ‘tax reform’ — and quickly regrets it

Travis Gettys

24 Mar 2017 at 14:22 ET                   
Sean Spicer (Twitter)

Sean Spicer accidentally blurted out “tax return,” the release of which is an ongoing scandal for his boss, during a White House press conference — and quickly realized and corrected his error.

The White House press secretary said President Donald Trump was “excited” to move on to tax return after the health care bill was decided, and that’s when the wheels came off.

“There’s a huge appetite for tax returns,” Spicer said, his eyebrows suddenly raising in alarm.

He quickly corrected his error and said “tax reform” before briefly dissembling for a bit as he regained his footing.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Vindicated how?’: Reporter calls out Sean Spicer for claiming Trump was right about false wiretap claims
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+