WATCH: The View hosts grill Tomi Lahren over Trump’s travel ban and his stream of ‘crazy’ outbursts

Tomi Lahren on Friday joined the hosts of The View to discuss her unwavering support for Donald Trump, with co-host Joy Behar pressing the conservative commentator over whether Trump shot “himself in the foot” with his divisive rhetoric throughout the campaign.

Lahren repeated the conservative talking point that the injunction imposed against Trump’s “Muslim band 2.0” is “unconstitutional,” arguing she doesn’t believe it’s a Muslim ban at all.

“Didn’t he shoot himself in the foot when he said ‘Muslim ban’ [in the campaign]” Behar pressed, as Lahren argued it doesn’t include all Muslims so it can’t be a Muslim ban.

Jedidiah Bila asked if the issue is Trump’s “rhetoric.”

“When you institute policy … people look to say, ‘What was the intent of this policy?’” Bila explained.

“I like to look to policy more than just talk,” Lahren said, arguing it was former President Barack Obama who said Americans who like their health insurance can keep their plans.

“Trump says something crazy everyday,” Behar shot back.

Later in the segment, the hosts asked Lahren how she can support the president given all of his corrosive speak about women. Lahren argued former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton “stayed married to Bill Clinton” despite his sexual transgressions.

Lahren argued Trump must respect women because he hired Kellyanne Conway as his campaign manager, insisting if Conway were a Democrat, The View hosts would be “singing her praises.”

“That’s like saying all my best friends are jewish and being an anti-Semite,” Behar replied. “It means nothing.”

