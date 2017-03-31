Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Watch these bees attack a baseball game—then learn why they did it

Popular Science

31 Mar 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
Bees are pictured on a honey gofer in Bucharest on April 4, 2014 [AFP]

BEES!? Pexels user Tookapic Aren’t these little guys adorable? You don’t need to hide from them. Prepare to see a bunch of grown men lying on the ground to avoid some bees. At Thursday’s spring training game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies, a bee cloud rolled through, temporarily stopping the game and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Shep Smith torches Nunes’ ‘cloak of darkness meeting’: Trump is using it as a ‘weapon of mass distraction’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+