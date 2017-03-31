Watch these bees attack a baseball game—then learn why they did it
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
BEES!? Pexels user Tookapic Aren’t these little guys adorable? You don’t need to hide from them. Prepare to see a bunch of grown men lying on the ground to avoid some bees. At Thursday’s spring training game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies, a bee cloud rolled through, temporarily stopping the game and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion