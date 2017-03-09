Wave of bomb threats making Jews anxious, fearful
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A group of Jewish community centers Wednesday asked the Justice Department to step up its investigation of anti-Semitic threats against Jewish institutions, citing growing “anxiety and fear in communities across the country.” The Jewish Community Center Association sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, expressing frustration with the pace of the investigation and seeking a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion