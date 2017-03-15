‘We don’t have any evidence’: GOP House intel head Nunes disputes claim Trump Tower was wiretapped

Devin Nunes speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

In a brief press conference with reporters, House Intelligence Committe head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said his committee has seen nothing to indicate that Donald Trump’s offices were wire tapped during the 2016 election.

Speaking with Intel committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), at his side, Nunes statied bluntly, “We don’t have any evidence.”

Nunes also stated “very possible” that Trump’s communications were swept up in FBI surveillance of Russians, adding, “We think we understand how Gen. Flynn was picked up from incidental collection.”

Schiff then called for President Trump to provide them with any evidence he might have to back up his claims.