Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘We don’t have any evidence’: GOP House intel head Nunes disputes claim Trump Tower was wiretapped

Tom Boggioni

15 Mar 2017 at 11:36 ET                   
Devin Nunes speaks to reporters (CNN/screen grab)

In a brief press conference with reporters, House Intelligence Committe head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said his committee has seen nothing to indicate that Donald Trump’s offices were wire tapped during the 2016 election.

Speaking with Intel committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), at his side, Nunes statied bluntly, “We don’t have any evidence.”

Nunes also stated “very possible” that Trump’s communications were swept up in FBI surveillance of Russians, adding, “We think we understand how Gen. Flynn was picked up from incidental collection.”

Schiff then called for President Trump to provide them with any evidence he might have to back up his claims.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Dan Rather sees through Trump tax return ‘smoke screen’ as distraction from Russia and health care debacle
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+