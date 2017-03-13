‘We don’t quote her much anymore’: Shep Smith unloads on Kellyanne Conway because of ‘history’ of lying

Fox News' Shep Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Monday harshly criticized White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for claiming that microwaves could have been used to spy on Donald Trump.

Smith said Trump had produced “absolutely” no evidence that President Barack Obama had ordered Trump Tower to be wiretapped during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“But his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway — who we don’t quote much anymore because, well, history — is noting that phones are not the only way that people spy on people,” he continued. “For instance, what about televisions? And then she said your microwave.”

Asked about Trump’s wiretapping claims, Conway told the Bergen County Record’s Mike Kelly on Sunday that the United States had many ways to conduct surveillance. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways — and microwaves that turn into cameras. So we know that is just a fact of modern life.”

Smith said Conway expanded the wiretapping claims from phones to televisions and other appliances.

“And then microwaves that turn into cameras? A fact of modern life?” he said. “Microwaves do not turn into cameras. Fox News can now confirm microwaves heat food, cameras take pictures, [microwaves] don’t have cameras and [microwaves] cannot turn into cameras.”

“Today, Kellyanne Conway said she was speaking in general terms. She said she was not talking about Trump Tower at all,” Smith added. “The question was about Trump Tower.”

