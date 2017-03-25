‘We had seven years and we failed’: Republican strategist blasts GOP’s Trumpcare ‘ineptitude’

GOP strategist Evan Siegfried on AM Joy -- (MSNBC screenshot)

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy, a Republican strategist marveled at how the Republican Party managed to flop so horribly at replacing the Affordable Care Act after seven years of planning.

Host Reid opened her show with clips of Donald Trump claiming, “We’re going to win so much, you may even get tired of winning. You’ll say, ‘Please, please, we can’t take it anymore, it too much.’ And I’ll say ‘No, it isn’t, we have to keep winning, we have to win more.'”

“So, America, are you tired of winning yet?” Reid smirked adding, “Winning, winning, winning. We can think of one person who isn’t: Donald Trump, the famous deal maker had to pull his health care bill off the house floor. Why? Because too many moderate and conservative republicans revolted against their Republican president.”

Speaking with GOP strategist Evan Siegfried, Reid asked, “I feel bad for you, as a Republican strategist, you’re probably having to take a lot of phone calls about what happened to all the winning.”

“Aside from being sick and tired of all this failing, I really am just stunned at the ineptitude of what happened the past 18 days,” an abashed Siegfried explained. “This should have been a layup bill. You get a bill together that all sides — ”

“They had seven years to come up with this bill,” Reid interrupted.

“We had seven years and we failed. It’s the truth,” Siegfried admitted.

“Why do you think there was no bill after seven years of saying we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare?” Reid pressed.

“Because the second you start putting in the details, you take away the campaign talking point, which is we’re going to repeal and replace, and it’s amorphous and the voters then project what they believe that to be onto it,” Siegfried explained. “The second you contradict that, they might not support you.”

Former Gov. Howard Dean agreed, adding, “There’s nothing better for a politician than having really angry constituents understanding finally they’re going to get screwed.”

“The people who were going to get screwed if the House Republicans got their way were Trump supporters,” he continued. “They were the people in places like West Virginia and Arkansas and and many of them were on Medicaid medicaid and they were going to get screwed on this bill.”

