Weak, sick and stupid: Neil deGrasse Tyson fears what Trump’s science-slashing budget will do to America

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Comedy Central)

Physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Twitter over the weekend to unload on President Donald Trump’s proposed budget over its cuts to programs for science, health, and the arts.

Specifically, Tyson said that the proposed cuts to these programs would make America “weak,” “sick,” and “stupid.”

Additionally, Tyson said the president was thwarting “Earth’s life-support systems” by transforming the EPA into the “Environmental Destruction Agency.” Tyson also said that ignoring climate change would be “the fastest way to melt glaciers and flood the world’s coastal cities.”

And even though Tyson is a scientist, not an artist, he did stick up for federal arts funding.

“We can all imagine a land that provides no support for art,” he said. “But is that a place you’d want to live? To visit? To play?”

Read the whole tweet storm below.

