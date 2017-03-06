Quantcast

‘Weeping Women’ remember Mexico’s missing students

euronews

06 Mar 2017 at 18:49 ET                   
Women dressed to depict “La Llorona” or “The Weeping Woman”

A group of 43 women dressed to depict “La Llorona” or “The Weeping Woman” took part in a street theatre performance in Mexico City on Saturday, designed to act as a poignant reminder of a tragic event. The fate of 43 students from a southern Mexican town who disappeared in 2014 is still unknown. In Hispanic…

