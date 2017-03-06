‘Weeping Women’ remember Mexico’s missing students
A group of 43 women dressed to depict “La Llorona” or “The Weeping Woman” took part in a street theatre performance in Mexico City on Saturday, designed to act as a poignant reminder of a tragic event. The fate of 43 students from a southern Mexican town who disappeared in 2014 is still unknown. In Hispanic…
