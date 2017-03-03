Were Mike Pence’s emails illegal?
In a peculiar twist of fate, Vice President Mike Pence was in some hot water over how he handled his emails while in a government position. He used a private AOL account to conduct state business during his tenure as governor of Indiana, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday. This, of course, followed months and months of…
