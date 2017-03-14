‘Were you lying, Mr. President?’: Mika Brzezinski slams Trump for missing wiretap proof deadline

Mika Brzezinski (Photo: Screen capture)

The deadline came and went for President Donald Trump to provide evidence to Congress that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him in Trump Tower. “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski wondered if Trump is ready to admit that he was lying and that he made it all up.

The Justice Department has begged Congress to extend the deadline, and the committee agreed to let them continue searching until March 20. Co-host Joe Scarborough wasn’t in on Tuesday, but tweeted: “This is a joke right? I’m not being a smart ass here but everybody knows Trump was lying about Obama and the FBI tapping him. EVERYBODY.”

“If the president was lying, don’t you think at some point he ought to say, ‘I apologize, I am just an idiot?'” Brzezinski asked her panel.

She continued, saying that press secretary Sean Spicer actually made things worse and that people are calling it “ridiculous” with “a look of alarm in their eyes.” She called his use of “air quotes” at Monday’s press briefing “hard to watch.”

“These reporters trying so hard to keep a straight face and Sean Spicer, who’s a nice guy, but he’s got to stop. He’s got to stop,” she continued, wondering what the Justice Department hands over if there is nothing to hand over. “Here you can have it all. There’s nothing.”

She closed by saying that she simply wants to know the answers. “Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up? Was it some little spurt of activity that you had out of need to have action? I’d like to know where it came from because it’s a very serious allegation.”

