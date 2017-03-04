What can thought experiments teach us about how the brain works?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Riddles and thought experiments provide a lot of insight into how our minds work. Humans work out problems differently in their heads, but these types of games, often theoretically impossible to solve, also have the potential to show us a lot about how we think. In TopTenz’s new video, “Top 10 Most Famous Thought Experiments,” host…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion