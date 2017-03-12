What fruits and veggies have the most pesticides?
Worried about pesticide levels in your fruit and vegetables? Strawberries contain the most pesticides, while sweet corn and avocados are nearly clean, according to an annual report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). In the EWG’s “2017 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce,” 48 types of conventionally grown fruit and vegetables were tested for synthetic chemicals.…
