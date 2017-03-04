Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What if Trump really is tied to Russia?

Newsweek

04 Mar 2017 at 14:55 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

What if Trump Really is Tied to Russia?

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Ian Jackson, Phd. in Political Science: If it is proven, without a doubt, that Trump did have contact and used the Russians…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is what happens when a target gets buggy’: Analyst says Trump rant about ‘tapping’ is a sign he’s guilty
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+