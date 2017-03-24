What will become of Jaime, Cersei in ‘Game Of Thrones’?

An unlikely rivalry may be brewing on “Game of Thrones” in Season 7. When last season came to a close, it was clear that Jaime Lannister wasn’t thrilled about Cersei’s sudden rise to power. Will the siblings-turned-lovers’ relationship reach its boiling point when the HBO drama returns? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau addressed Jaime and Cersei’s (Lena Headey) relationship…