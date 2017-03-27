Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Where Angelina Jolie sees herself in 10 years

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 18:33 ET                   
Angelina Jolie (AFP)

“Maleficent” actress Angelina Jolie opened up about life post Brad Pitt divorce during an interview with Hello! Magazine March 16. The star talked about being the face of beauty brand Mon Guerlain and dished about what her future looked like. It’s unlikely the star will remain in Hollywood. She talked about Pitt indirectly when she envisioned…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rep. Ted Lieu shreds ‘illegitimate’ Jeff Sessions over threat to cut funds for sanctuary cities
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+