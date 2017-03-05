Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Which Republican will lead the Trump opposition?

Newsweek

05 Mar 2017 at 14:47 ET                   
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin (Screen cap).

Look to Republicans to Lead the Trump Opposition

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Brad Porter, political watcher, writer and occasional worker: Who is the de facto leader of the opposition for the Trump Administration in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway says using ‘alternative facts’ is like announcing wrong winner at the Oscars
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+