Which Republican will lead the Trump opposition?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Look to Republicans to Lead the Trump Opposition
Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Brad Porter, political watcher, writer and occasional worker: Who is the de facto leader of the opposition for the Trump Administration in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion