Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House budget director: Unclear if GOP’s healthcare bill can pass in the House

Reuters

24 Mar 2017 at 09:31 ET                   
White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Screen capture)

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Friday he did not know if there was enough support in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass Republicans’ healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare.

“That’s up to the House to count their own votes,” Mulvaney told ABC News in an interview. President Donald Trump has called for a Friday vote on the bill to replace Democratic President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
This marketing CEO issues ‘snowflake test’ to weed out job seekers who cry or care about police brutality
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+