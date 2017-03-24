White House budget director: Unclear if GOP’s healthcare bill can pass in the House

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Screen capture)

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Friday he did not know if there was enough support in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass Republicans’ healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare.

“That’s up to the House to count their own votes,” Mulvaney told ABC News in an interview. President Donald Trump has called for a Friday vote on the bill to replace Democratic President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)