Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House estimates may even trump CBO report on Obamacare

International Business Times

14 Mar 2017 at 09:00 ET                   
Insurance advisors help people sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on February 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida (AFP Photo/Joe Raedle)

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on Republican replacement of Obamacare revealed that the number of people without health insurance will grow by 14 million in 2018, rising to 24 million over the next 10 years. The figures wrecked havoc on the government’s plan, but a new report shows that a White House analysis of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s a disaster’: Chase Bank chief economist tears Trumpcare to pieces on CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+