White House missing women in key appointments

International Business Times

04 Mar 2017 at 09:00 ET                   
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Youtube)

A new report published Thursday indicated that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has received some pushback from the White House over his pick to be his second-in-command at the Pentagon, former ambassador to Egypt Anne Patterson, Politico reported. President Trump’s administration had issues with Patterson’s “close” relationship with former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi. She attempted to “discourage”…

