White House pledges to bring American Levinson back from Iran

Reuters

09 Mar 2017 at 09:35 ET                   
Former FBI agent Robert Levinson went missing on Kish Island, Iran in 2007 (AFP Photo/)

The White House marked the 10th anniversary on Thursday of the disappearance of American Robert Levinson in Iran with a pledge to bring him back to the United States.

“The Trump Administration remains unwavering in our commitment to locate Mr. Levinson and bring him home. We want him back, and we will spare no effort to achieve that goal,” according to a statement, which noted a $5 million reward for information leading to Levinson’s safe return.

Levinson, a former FBI agent and DEA agent, disappeared in Iran in 2007.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)

