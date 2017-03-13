Quantcast

White House rejects report critical of Republican health plan

Reuters

13 Mar 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday rejected a report by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office that concluded millions of Americans would lose health insurance under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.

U.S. health secretary Tom Price told reporters at the White House that the administration strenuously disagreed with the report, which he said did not look at the full Republican plan and did not take into account regulatory reforms and other efforts to reform healthcare.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

