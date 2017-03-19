White House tax reform may begin in late spring: Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer (Fox/screen grab)

President Donald Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper.

“We are going to have tax reform after we get healthcare completed… I think we are looking at late spring to summer,” Spicer told the newspaper in an interview during Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny’s visit to Washington late last week.

Trump has vowed to deliver major tax cuts to the middle-class and the business community this year but deepening Republican divisions over a House Republican healthcare bill which has spawned concern that action on tax reform may be delayed.

In a survey released last week, only 16 percent of about 1,000 business, tax and financial executives polled by accounting and advisory firm KPMG said they expected to see tax reform in 2017.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)