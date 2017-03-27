‘White power,’ swastikas cover wall at Phoenix high school amid another wave of racist graffiti
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Several swastikas and the words “white power” were spray painted over a wall at a Phoenix High school Saturday morning amid a fresh wave of racist graffiti across the United States. Phoenix police confirmed they are investigating the incident at Pinnacle High School, which saw graffiti, including swastikas and racist messages, painted over the exterior wall…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion