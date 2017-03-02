Quantcast

Who is Dana Boente?

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 17:39 ET                   
Dana Botente via YouTube

Amid questions over his contact with a Russian ambassador, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he would recuse himself from an investigation into Russia’s potential involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will take over “any election-related investigations,” reported Eric Geller of Politico. President Donald Trump appointed Boente, former United States…

