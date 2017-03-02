Who is Dana Boente?
Amid questions over his contact with a Russian ambassador, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he would recuse himself from an investigation into Russia’s potential involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will take over “any election-related investigations,” reported Eric Geller of Politico. President Donald Trump appointed Boente, former United States…
