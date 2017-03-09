Who was behind the CIA Vault 7 WikiLeaks dump?
The origin of a trove of documents released by WikiLeaks, which allegedly detail the CIA’s “entire hacking capacity,” remains unknown—leading to wide speculation about who could be behind it. WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange has called the revelations “exceptional from a political, legal and forensic perspective,” however, many within the security industry believe there is nothing particularly…
