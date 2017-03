Whoopi Goldberg threatens Underground Report with legal action

Actress, comedian and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg Tuesday vowed legal action against the Underground Report for a story she says endangered her life. But the satirist who penned the fake story, headlined, “Whoopi Goldgerg: Navy SEAL Widow was ‘Looking for Attention,’ “ said Goldberg should lighten up. Read: Mexico’s Vicente Fox Says Take Back Hateful…